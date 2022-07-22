West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 617,800 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the June 15th total of 760,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.0 days.
West African Resources Stock Performance
WFRSF opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. West African Resources has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.15.
About West African Resources
