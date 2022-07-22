Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Purchases £148.14 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Joanne Wilson purchased 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 823 ($9.84) per share, with a total value of £148.14 ($177.10).

Britvic Stock Performance

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 837.50 ($10.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 1,903.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 822.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 841.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. Britvic plc has a 1 year low of GBX 7.82 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,018 ($12.17).

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a GBX 7.80 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,909.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Britvic

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BVIC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 855 ($10.22) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.21) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 985 ($11.78) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.55) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 963.75 ($11.52).

(Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Read More

