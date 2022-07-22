Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Purchases £148.14 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Joanne Wilson purchased 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 823 ($9.84) per share, with a total value of £148.14 ($177.10).
Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 837.50 ($10.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 1,903.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 822.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 841.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. Britvic plc has a 1 year low of GBX 7.82 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,018 ($12.17).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a GBX 7.80 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,909.09%.
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.
