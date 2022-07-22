Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) Insider Acquires £2,354.94 in Stock

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) insider Sarah Whitney bought 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £2,354.94 ($2,815.23).

Tritax EuroBox Trading Up 2.5 %

LON EBOX opened at GBX 93.90 ($1.12) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £396.94 million and a P/E ratio of 371.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 91.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 99.92. Tritax EuroBox plc has a 12 month low of GBX 83.90 ($1.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 125 ($1.49). The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 11.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55.

Tritax EuroBox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.55) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.55) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Tritax EuroBox from GBX 135 ($1.61) to GBX 130 ($1.55) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

