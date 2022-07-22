Patrick McMahon Purchases 5,000 Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) insider Patrick McMahon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($11,476.39).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Patrick McMahon purchased 67 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £121.94 ($145.77).

On Wednesday, June 15th, Patrick McMahon purchased 62 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.37) per share, with a total value of £122.76 ($146.75).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Patrick McMahon purchased 55 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £120.45 ($143.99).

Shares of CCR stock opened at GBX 194.90 ($2.33) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 194.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 205.36. C&C Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 168.60 ($2.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 269.60 ($3.22). The company has a market capitalization of £765.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,436.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCR shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.59) target price on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 288 ($3.44) target price on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

