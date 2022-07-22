Raymond James Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Trevali Mining in a report released on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.80 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trevali Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$117.95 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.65 to C$0.55 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cormark reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.75 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trevali Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.46.

TSE TV opened at C$0.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61. The stock has a market cap of C$43.54 million and a PE ratio of 1.42. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$2.70.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

