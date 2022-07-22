Peter Searle Acquires 3,723,929 Shares of Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB) Stock

Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB – Get Rating) insider Peter Searle bought 3,723,929 shares of Norman Broadbent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £223,435.74 ($267,107.88).
Norman Broadbent Price Performance
Norman Broadbent stock opened at GBX 5.75 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.79. The company has a market cap of £3.49 million and a PE ratio of -5.23. Norman Broadbent plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8.50 ($0.10).
About Norman Broadbent
