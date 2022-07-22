Peter Searle Acquires 3,723,929 Shares of Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB) Stock

Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB – Get Rating) insider Peter Searle bought 3,723,929 shares of Norman Broadbent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £223,435.74 ($267,107.88).

Norman Broadbent stock opened at GBX 5.75 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.79. The company has a market cap of £3.49 million and a PE ratio of -5.23. Norman Broadbent plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8.50 ($0.10).

Norman Broadbent plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a portfolio of services, including board advisory, interim management, leadership search, research and insight, and development and assessment, as well as coaching and talent management, mezzanine level search, and executive search solutions.

