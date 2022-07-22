ANGLE plc (LON:AGL) Insider Acquires £100,000 in Stock

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Rating) insider Andrew D. Newland purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($119,545.73).

ANGLE Stock Performance

AGL opened at GBX 77.70 ($0.93) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 106.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.33. The stock has a market cap of £182.82 million and a P/E ratio of -11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.54. ANGLE plc has a 1-year low of GBX 71.70 ($0.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 163.75 ($1.96).

Get ANGLE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.33) price target on shares of ANGLE in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

ANGLE Company Profile

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

Featured Stories

