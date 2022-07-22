David Egan Sells 34,920 Shares of RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Stock

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) insider David Egan sold 34,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 939 ($11.23), for a total transaction of £327,898.80 ($391,989.00).

David Egan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RS Group alerts:

On Friday, June 10th, David Egan sold 9,862 shares of RS Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($10.66), for a total transaction of £87,969.04 ($105,163.23).

RS Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of RS1 stock opened at GBX 1,005 ($12.01) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 898.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of £4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,051.02. RS Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 790 ($9.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,060 ($12.67).

RS Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a GBX 11.60 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RS1. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($16.98) price objective on shares of RS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.14) to GBX 1,200 ($14.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,475 ($17.63) to GBX 1,300 ($15.54) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($12.67) price target on shares of RS Group in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.35) price target on shares of RS Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,236 ($14.78).

About RS Group

(Get Rating)

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.