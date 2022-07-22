Amjad Bseisu Acquires 597,210 Shares of EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) Stock

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) insider Amjad Bseisu acquired 597,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £149,302.50 ($178,484.76).

Amjad Bseisu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Amjad Bseisu acquired 1,040,063 shares of EnQuest stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £239,214.49 ($285,970.70).

On Wednesday, July 13th, Amjad Bseisu acquired 1,083,406 shares of EnQuest stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £238,349.32 ($284,936.43).

On Friday, June 17th, Amjad Bseisu acquired 716,809 shares of EnQuest stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £186,370.34 ($222,797.78).

On Tuesday, June 14th, Amjad Bseisu purchased 491,583 shares of EnQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £132,727.41 ($158,669.95).

LON ENQ opened at GBX 24.90 ($0.30) on Friday. EnQuest PLC has a one year low of GBX 16.90 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 37.35 ($0.45). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 26.72. The company has a market capitalization of £469.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on EnQuest from GBX 35 ($0.42) to GBX 45 ($0.54) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on EnQuest from GBX 23 ($0.27) to GBX 21 ($0.25) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EnQuest from GBX 41 ($0.49) to GBX 42 ($0.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

