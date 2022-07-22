Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Superior Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$38.30 million for the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Superior Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

CVE:SGI opened at C$0.64 on Thursday. Superior Gold has a one year low of C$0.45 and a one year high of C$1.20. The company has a market cap of C$78.74 million and a P/E ratio of 8.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

