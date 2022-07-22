Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) Insider Martin Incledon Blair Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Rating) insider Martin Incledon Blair purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £19,300 ($23,072.33).

Cake Box Stock Performance

Shares of CBOX stock opened at GBX 193 ($2.31) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £77.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,206.25. Cake Box Holdings Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 135 ($1.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 428 ($5.12). The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 186.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 209.25.

Cake Box Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 5.10 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $2.50. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Cake Box

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2021, the company operated 157 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

