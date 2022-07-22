Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) PT Set at C$0.98 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.98 price target on Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Silver X Mining Trading Up 9.8 %

AGX opened at C$0.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.25. Silver X Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.17 and a 52-week high of C$0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26.

Silver X Mining Company Profile

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. Its flagship property is the Nueva Recuperada project, a silver, lead, and zinc project covering an area of 20,472 hectares located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project that covers an area of 2,000 hectares located in the Ayacucho region of central Peru.

