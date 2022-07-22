Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) PT Set at C$0.98 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.98 price target on Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Silver X Mining Trading Up 9.8 %
AGX opened at C$0.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.25. Silver X Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.17 and a 52-week high of C$0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26.
Silver X Mining Company Profile
