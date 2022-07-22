Raymond James Trims SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Target Price to C$13.75

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cormark set a C$14.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$8.52 on Tuesday. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Kyle Ritchie bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.10 per share, with a total value of C$80,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 685,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,555,104.10. In related news, Director John H. Wright purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$419,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 314,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,634,460. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Kyle Ritchie purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.10 per share, with a total value of C$80,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 685,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,555,104.10. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $947,067 over the last quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

