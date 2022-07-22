Raymond James Trims SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Target Price to C$13.75

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
SIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cormark set a C$14.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.
SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance
Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$8.52 on Tuesday. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.52.
Insider Buying and Selling
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.