StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. TD Securities upgraded StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price target on StorageVault Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.75 price target on StorageVault Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

Shares of SVI stock opened at C$6.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.46. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$3.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87.

Insider Transactions at StorageVault Canada

About StorageVault Canada

In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.82 per share, with a total value of C$360,753.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 186,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,082,259.60. In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.82 per share, with a total value of C$360,753.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 186,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,082,259.60. Also, insider Access Self Storage Inc. purchased 658,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.74 per share, with a total value of C$3,775,340.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 134,132,954 shares in the company, valued at C$769,601,236.87. Insiders bought 1,365,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,792,941 in the last three months.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

