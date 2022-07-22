StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. TD Securities upgraded StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price target on StorageVault Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.75 price target on StorageVault Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
StorageVault Canada Stock Performance
Shares of SVI stock opened at C$6.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.46. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$3.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87.
About StorageVault Canada
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
