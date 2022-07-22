UBS Group Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €44.00 Price Target

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) received a €44.00 ($44.44) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 91.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($19.19) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($38.38) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.35) price target on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ALO opened at €23.00 ($23.23) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.56. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($25.91) and a one year high of €37.37 ($37.75).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

