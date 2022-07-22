Desjardins Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) – Desjardins cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great-West Lifeco in a report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Great-West Lifeco’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$9.03 billion for the quarter.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.30.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$30.70 on Thursday. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$29.93 and a one year high of C$41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.84, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a current ratio of 25.31. The company has a market cap of C$28.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.54.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Claude Généreux bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.55 per share, with a total value of C$195,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$195,300.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

