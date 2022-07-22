Desjardins Comments on iA Financial Co. Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iA Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.02. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.31 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for iA Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IAG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iA Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.85.

IAG stock opened at C$64.09 on Thursday. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$58.70 and a twelve month high of C$85.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$63.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.82 billion and a PE ratio of 8.56.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.03, for a total value of C$65,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,750,557.50.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

