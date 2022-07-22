Lundin Mining Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report released on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lundin Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lundin Mining to C$11.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.45.

Shares of LUN opened at C$7.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.96. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.73 and a 12-month high of C$14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion and a PE ratio of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.84 per share, with a total value of C$2,459,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 96,172,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$946,262,410.16. In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,333 shares in the company, valued at C$238,331.50. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,459,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 96,172,698 shares in the company, valued at C$946,262,410.16. Insiders bought 1,730,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,152 in the last three months.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

