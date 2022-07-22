Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.01 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report released on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $3.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $7.01 EPS.
Separately, Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
Teck Resources Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.
