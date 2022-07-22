Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sienna Senior Living in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sienna Senior Living’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SIA. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. CIBC cut their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.75 to C$15.75 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.66.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$13.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.33. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$12.32 and a 1-year high of C$16.36. The firm has a market cap of C$966.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.99.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$174.28 million for the quarter.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is 170.18%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.