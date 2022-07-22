Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Lowered by Analyst

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a report released on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OGC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.28.

OceanaGold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$2.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.91. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.41.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$361.90 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other OceanaGold news, Director Craig Joseph Nelsen purchased 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.84 per share, with a total value of C$92,584.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 242,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$688,984.

About OceanaGold

(Get Rating)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.