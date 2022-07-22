Canfor (CFP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.75 per share for the quarter.
Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$4.25. The business had revenue of C$2.21 billion for the quarter.
CFP opened at C$26.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of C$21.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45.
Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.
