CNH Industrial (CNHI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CNH Industrial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:CNHI opened at $11.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 30.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 124.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth $240,000. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.19.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Read More

