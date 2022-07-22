Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.78 per share for the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q2 guidance at $8.70-$8.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $38.20-$38.50 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International to post $38 EPS for the current fiscal year and $43 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,240.29 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $1,082.78 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,201.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,329.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $626,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,345.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

