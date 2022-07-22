HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Receives $762.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $762.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of HomeServe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HomeServe from GBX 810 ($9.68) to GBX 1,200 ($14.35) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HomeServe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

HomeServe Stock Performance

Shares of HMSVF opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. HomeServe has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40.

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

