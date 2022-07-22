aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives $17.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFEGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

LIFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,498.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth $70,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 12.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 85,823 shares in the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 10.2% in the first quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,350,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 26,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 26,342 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.45.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

