Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Receives C$70.68 Consensus PT from Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.68.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QSR. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.67 to C$78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of QSR opened at C$68.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.80. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$60.37 and a 52 week high of C$85.30. The firm has a market cap of C$21.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.694 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 60.68%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

