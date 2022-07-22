Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives C$14.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$14.85 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares lowered Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Trading Up 0.1 %

TSE APR.UN opened at C$12.82 on Tuesday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$12.19 and a one year high of C$15.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$509.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.