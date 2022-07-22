Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Receives $167.08 Average PT from Analysts

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QUILF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.51) target price (down previously from GBX 221.67 ($2.65)) on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.09) to GBX 160 ($1.91) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Quilter from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Quilter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 120 ($1.43) to GBX 100 ($1.20) in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Quilter Stock Performance

QUILF stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. Quilter has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $1.20.

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

