Brokerages Set Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Target Price at $18.50

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Amyris Stock Performance

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. Amyris has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $57.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $169,259.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amyris news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $117,821.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $169,259.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,225 shares of company stock valued at $403,182 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amyris

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 476.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 176,657 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 55.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,821,000 after buying an additional 6,071,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,812,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,624,000 after buying an additional 356,262 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the first quarter worth approximately $903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Stories

