Analysts Set Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Target Price at GBX 182.20

Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 182.20 ($2.18).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 79 ($0.94) to GBX 81 ($0.97) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Beaufort Securities raised Deliveroo to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 295 ($3.53) to GBX 140 ($1.67) in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 140 ($1.67) target price on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 170 ($2.03) to GBX 110 ($1.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Deliveroo stock opened at GBX 95.61 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of GBX 77.58 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 396.80 ($4.74).

In other Deliveroo news, insider Adam Miller sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.09), for a total value of £36,855 ($44,058.58). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,529.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

