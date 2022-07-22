InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives $65.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of InMode from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

InMode stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. InMode has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $99.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.13.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in InMode by 432.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,260,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $160,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $220,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $182,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,681 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,921 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $116,734,000 after purchasing an additional 814,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 986,710 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $122,734,000 after purchasing an additional 635,538 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

