Analysts Set Man Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Price Target at $295.60

Man Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $295.60.

MNGPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Man Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Man Group from GBX 300 ($3.59) to GBX 322 ($3.85) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Man Group from GBX 240 ($2.87) to GBX 270 ($3.23) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Man Group from GBX 285 ($3.41) to GBX 305 ($3.65) in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Man Group alerts:

Man Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MNGPF opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. Man Group has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $3.23.

About Man Group

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.