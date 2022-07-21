Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Cut by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,742 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 3.4% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $33,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $268.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

