Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $216.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.71 and a 200-day moving average of $306.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 31.38%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

