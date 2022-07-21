U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after buying an additional 1,789,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after buying an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,145,000 after buying an additional 493,821 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,568,000 after purchasing an additional 717,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.02. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

