CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $20.74 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 2.1% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $20,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 196,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $777,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 125,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 62,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $94.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.28. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

