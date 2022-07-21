Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,926 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,980,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,762 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Boeing by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $158.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.17 and a 200 day moving average of $171.44. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $241.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

