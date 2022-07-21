Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 1,773 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $133.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.41. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

