Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys Shares of 254 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Prudential Financial by 87.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after acquiring an additional 109,895 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $95.82 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

