AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,441 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 1.6% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $16,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3,382.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195,486 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in AT&T by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in AT&T by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

AT&T Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:T opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

