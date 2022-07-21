Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 17 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $9,488,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock opened at $637.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $606.12 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $655.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $700.00.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $841.50.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

