Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,737 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

