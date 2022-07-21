Atria Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after purchasing an additional 742,676 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,193,000 after purchasing an additional 361,501 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after buying an additional 227,433 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,201,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $452.80.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $456.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $492.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

