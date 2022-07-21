Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $243,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,116 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $227.66 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $301.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.85 and a 200-day moving average of $224.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Stephens increased their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.57.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

