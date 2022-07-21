Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $522,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,631,930,000 after acquiring an additional 766,425 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,193,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $447,081,000 after acquiring an additional 239,270 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,237,972 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $378,078,000 after acquiring an additional 198,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE COP opened at $90.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.51 and a 200-day moving average of $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.