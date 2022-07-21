Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE VZ opened at $49.07 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

