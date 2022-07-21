Conning Inc. Acquires 236 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dover by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Dover by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Activity at Dover

In other news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dover Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Shares of DOV opened at $125.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.