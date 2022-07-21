Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,213 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.4% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $40,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 10.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 243,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after buying an additional 23,572 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 16.3% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 13.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $285.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

