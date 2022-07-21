Atria Investments LLC Has $35.52 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $114.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.57 and a 200-day moving average of $140.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.71.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

